Daithi Burke Returns as Galway Make Eleven Changes for National Hurling League Opener Against Westmeath

The Galway senior hurling team to play Westmeath in their National League opener on Saturday (3rd February 2024) in Pearse Stadium has been named.

Daithi Burke makes his first appearance of the season at centre back, as there are 11 changes from the team that were defeated in the Walsh Cup Final last Sunday.

Darach Fahy starts in goal with TJ Brennan at full back, while Cianan Fahy and Padraic Mannion flank Daithi Burke.

Donal O’Shea and Sean Linnane are at midfield, while Clarinbridge duo Gavin Lee and Evan Niland, as well as Jason Flynn and Declan McLaughlin are named in attack.

Declan McLaughlin starts his first league game for Galway, after making his debut last year. Jamie Ryan and Conor Whelan are named in the match day squad.

Galway v Westmeath: Darach Fahy, Jack Grealish, TJ Brennan, Eoin Lawless, Cianan Fahy, Daithi Burke, Padraic Mannion, Donal O’Shea, Sean Linnane, Gavin Lee, Tom Monaghan, John Cooney, Evan Niland, Jason Flynn, Declan McLoughlin.

Subs: Eanna Murphy, Darren Morrissey, Daniel Loftus, Shane Morgan, Michael Walsh, Ronan Glennon, Ian McGlynn, Jamie Ryan, Conor Whelan.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.