Galway’s win over Waterford in the Allianz National Hurling League on Sunday last put’s Shane O’Neill’s side in a strong position going into their final group game with Cork on Sunday next in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Overall, it has been an interesting league with incredibly high scoring throughout the season and it has set up some mouth-watering championship games to look forward to.

Former Galway manager Cyril Farrell joined Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh on Over The Line on Monday Night.