Cycling Under The Connemara Full Moon This May

Cycle the tranquil Connemara roads into the sunset at this friendly cycling sportif. Gaelforce Night Sportif in partnership with John West takes place on May 18th the night of the full moon in Connemara, Co Galway.

It is the perfect event for all levels of cyclist offering three distances to choose from. The 34km distance will pass by scenic spots such as Kylemore Lakes and Abbey looping around Tullycross and Lough Fee to return to Killary Adventure Co.

The 68km cyclists will ride further afield to Recess through the Inagh Valley, continuing on to Clifden before hitting the road back via Letterfrack.

The longest and most scenic route is the 100km distance. Adding coastal scenes along the sky road from Clifden to Cleggan.

Food stops along the way and at the finish will keep the participants warm and well fuelled. This year the team at Gaelforce are looking to introduce a more local touch to their food offering.

Gaelforce Night Sportif is the brain child of Shane Young: ”My aim with this event was to give people the opportunity to experience cycling Connemara at night. The stars and the moon guiding people through this magical coastal landscape.”

For participants staying for the weekend there are also plenty of activities in the locality. For instance, the 2km looped Killary Coastal Park including a pit stop at the Misunderstood Here, voted in the Top 10 of the world’s coolest food trucks by Lonely Planet.

Gaelforce Night Sportif is proudly supported by John West who will offer a variety of protein options to refuel after the race.

In 2019 Gaelforce has teamed up with Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth and Mental health as their charity partner. As part of the partnership participants can donate when registering for the event or become an Everyday Jigsaw Hero and raise vital funds for the charity.

More details at www.gaelforceevents.com/gaelforce-night-sportif