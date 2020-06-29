Cycling Ireland Seeking Expressions Of Interest In Paracycling Programme

Cycling Ireland’s paracycling development programme identifies talent and develops athletes to their full potential. If you have ever dreamed of representing Ireland at a Paralympic Games or standing on the top step of the podium, Cycling Ireland can help you make this a reality.

Cycling Ireland’s high-performance paracycling programme is acknowledged in Sport Ireland’s post-Rio Review as “the most successful Irish performance programme in Rio 2016 with five medals, including two Gold.”

Since Rio 2016, Irish para-cyclists have won a total of 10 UCI Paracycling World Championships medals, demonstrating the talent and ambition of Irish athletes.

Richael Timothy discovered paracycling by chance and went on to win Bronze at the World Championship in February 2020, less than 2 years after joining the programme.

“Initially I wasn’t aware para sport was an option for me because I have an acquired brain injury. Once I joined the programme, I was blown away by the squad’s commitment to excellence and the professional supports in place to help us progress to the next level.

“Training alongside Paralympic and World Champions is inspiring and drives us all on to be the best we can be. While I am only at the start of my para-cycling career I have benefited so much already.”

“I would encourage people with all types of disability to consider the opportunity and reach out to Cycling Ireland if they have ever dreamed of pulling on the Irish kit.”

Cycling Ireland is now seeking expressions of interest from people willing to commit to a programme and develop to their full potential.

Athlete Profile

All categories of impairment including, but not limited to, the following: Visually Impaired, Wheelchair, Amputee, Traumatic Limb Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Acquired Brain Injury, Congenital Anomaly (e.g. Club foot), Inherited Conditions (e.g. Charcot-Marie-Tooth), Neurological Conditions.

Male and Female from 16 years+

All sporting and non-sporting backgrounds considered

Talent transfer athletes

A commitment to excellence and self-improvement

Please complete an expression of interest form here or contact [email protected] for more information.