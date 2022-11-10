Cycling Ireland Cyclo Cross event to be held in Westport

All roads lead to Destination Westport for the Cycling Ireland CycloCross series hosted by Westport Covey Wheelers on Saturday, November 19th.

Connacht gets to stage the first round of the newly created National Cyclo Cross series and it will be the biggest CycloCross event to be held West of the Shannon in 2022 Westport Country Lodge Hotel has kindly given Westport Covey Wheelers the use of their 26-acre footgolf course, so pack the umbrella and boots and hit for Aughagower.

CycloCross is an event which takes place on grassy parks or field-type circuits and requires participants to cycle or run (with their bike) as quickly as possible around a short technical circuit. Expect to see cyclists negotiate twists and turns, jumps and tricky descents, making it a fantastic spectacle for spectators.

In Belgium and Holland, this discipline of cycling is treated like a festival with loud music, food tents and where fan clubs set up shop selling their rider’s and team’s merchandise, spectators pay for the privilege of watching their favourite cycling gladiators battle the mud and terrain much like the way we pay to watch our favourite GAA player or team.

The course, a 2.5km circuit, is built on the 26-acre Foot golf grounds to the front of the Hotel. Racing starts at 9.50am with a U-6 fun race and senior races are off from 12.30. Kids up to 12 years of age can use any kind of bike as long as their machine gets grip on the grass, so it is a great opportunity for all youths to try out this type of cycling in a safe and very atmospheric friendly environment.

With every category of rider catered for from U6 to over 60, it’s sure to be a great day out for riders, spectators and families.

The course can be viewed from the comfort of the Hotel, but to really catch some of the spills and thrills, throw on the boots and get up close and cheer on the competitors and don’t forget the cowbells.

Registration on: https://eventmaster.ie/event/3KwyFx4tZW For more details contact event organiser Anthony Murray Westport Covey Wheelers at 087-4500802 or call to the Westport Bike shop on the Newport rd, Westport.