Cycling Ireland Charity Sportive In Aid Of Irish Cancer Society

Cycling Ireland will host a charity sportive on Sunday, May 3rd on the online training platform, Zwift. Many of Ireland’s top professional cyclists, including Nicolas Roche and Eddie Dunbar, will join in support of those struggling during these difficult times.



Hundreds of people are expected to ride the virtual sportive from the safety of their own homes using a stationary bike and turbo trainer, making it the largest mass participation sporting event in the country. The event caters to a variety of fitness levels with the option to ride for a portion of, or the full 75-kilometer route. Participants have the opportunity to chat with Ireland’s top professional cyclists as well as friends from around the country using Cycling Ireland’s chat app, discord.



Cycling Ireland’s designated charity for the event is the Irish Cancer Society. The Covid-19 outbreak has had a huge effect on the Irish Cancer Society as it works with the most vulnerable to the virus. Join us as we come together while staying apart and support the most vulnerable in our society.

Event Details

· Date: Sunday, May 3rd @ 9:30am

· Zwift Route: TugaZ Sunday Cake Ride (75km)

Steps to participate

Register with Cycling Ireland HERE

Join the event on the Zwift Companion App

Make a donation HERE