CYCLING: Galway Bay Open Day on Sunday

Be part of something different and feel the wind in your hair!

If you want to get out on your bike more and have some craic, come to the Galway Bay Cycling Club Open Day. We’ll be at the Kingfisher Gym, University of Galway from 3-5pm on Sunday 19 February.

We offer road and gravel leisure biking. With three levels of Sunday road spins, gravel spins, mid-week club spins, sportives, training sessions, social events and weekends away, there’s something for everyone. We also have an elite racing team competing nationally and abroad and we organise two of the most exceptional cycling events in the national cycling calendar – the Galway Classic and the Galway Gravel Grinder.

Our Open Day is your chance to meet us, find out more about our activities and ask questions. We’ll have rolling demos on dealing with punctures and bike safety checks. Bring your bike along if you want some mechanical advice. If you’re unsure about your fitness or need to develop more bike skills, we have a couch-to-50 event coming up next month, specifically for those aged over 50.

For more information, visit our website (www.galwaybaycycling.com) or email us at [email protected].

We look forward to meeting you!