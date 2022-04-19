CYCLING: Elaine Watters from Corrib MTB inspires female cyclists through new national campaign

During Women in Sport Week, Cycling Ireland launched its new Women in Sport campaign, ‘IT’S NOT A RACE*’. The campaign celebrates the many female cyclists who make up the broad spectrum of women and girls who actively participate in cycling across its many forms. As importantly, it celebrates the many reasons why women and girls cycle. And yes, you’ve guessed it, it’s not always a race.

Over the coming weeks and months, Cycling Ireland will be sharing the unique stories of the ambassadors of the campaign, this week we are sharing Elaine Watter’s story who is a member of Corrib MTB in Galway.

IT’S NOT A RACE*

*It’s conversations and community

There’s a lot to share on a bike ride. The outdoors, the laughs, the local community.

On my bike rides we share jokes, we share advice, we share problems.

The shared cycling experience has helped me overcome some of the biggest challenges in my life. You really can get a lot off your chest without any eye contact.

Add in the exercise, an appreciation for your local environment, the coffee stops and the conversation, and ask yourself ‘is cycling an experience I’d like to share?’.

Find out more about Elaine’s story and how she got involved in cycling below.

Current cycling club?

Corrib MTB

What is your current age?

38

What cycling discipline are you involved in?

Is enjoyment a discipline?! Leisure, gravel and mountain biking

What age did you get involved?

36

Why did you start cycling?

There was a plan at work (Petersburg OETC) to get a load of bikes and start to run cycling as a new activity. The nearby forest had just had trails done. So, I said I’d give it a go!

What has been your involvement in cycling, your story?

The first few times I went out cycling I didn’t love it!! I was always last and struggling to keep up.

One day out I met another female who offered to take me out & lend me her lovely bike. The rest is history. I was hooked! The difference a good bike & a patient coach can make.

I got lots of brilliant days out in the forest and hills with our club. The 5km restrictions came and I discovered every backroad near home. Cycling kept me sane.

I was enjoying cycling so much that I started to encourage friends, family & neighbours to come out with me or to get out with their families.

I saw how much people were getting from cycling and I decided that I would love to run a “bike for life” for women in my area. We had so much fun in the 10 weeks. We still meet weekly and are gathering a few more ladies along the way.

What have been your cycling highlights?

1. The Maumean & Western way loop with our club. I had no idea what was involved and at halfway I thought it must be nearly the end!! But I loved the feeling of success when finished and the beautiful scenery & fun along the way.

2. Observing my “bike for life” ladies fall in love with cycling & watching them grow in confidence.

How do you feel cycling has benefitted you?

Cycling gave me something for me. As a mother it’s not always easy to find time for me and when I do take “me time” there is often guilt involved. What I have realised is taking this “me time” improves my mental & physical health and in turn this is a benefit to my family.

The beauty of cycling is that I can hop on the bike and go whenever I find myself with some free time. There is no commitment or time schedule. Although once I get on the bike, I don’t want to get off again!!

What is your favourite thing about cycling?

The freedom & adventure. Getting to a crossroads and only at that point deciding which way to go next. The friendships.

What would you say to other females who may be interested in cycling?

Give it a go! Take your time, it’s not a race. What matters is your enjoyment. When you start to enjoy it, you will discover so many unexpected benefits.

Get advice on a good bike & a comfortable saddle.

No knickers under padded shorts!!

How do you feel about becoming an Advocate?

Like an imposter!! I can’t believe I was picked. I cried!

Cycling is still relatively new to me; I still have so much to learn. I am not the fittest. But I love cycling and I love seeing others enjoy it too. So, I am really looking forward to continuing sharing my passion and giving others the opportunity to fall in love too.