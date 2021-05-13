Cycling Connacht Live/Beo: Adventure Holidaying by Bike

print

This Friday night 14th May at 8.30pm Cycling Connacht will host their fourth Facebook Live Show of the season with panelists Rachel Nolan, Stefanie Carr and Padraig Marrey. As keen athletes, adventurers and experienced cyclists the panelists will bring a wealth of knowledge to support all levels of adventure holidaying in Ireland.

All of 2020 and up to now in 2021 has been a long uphill drag, lockdown after lockdown has left people crying out for adventure, people want to get out and about and try something different. Trips abroad look to be out of the question for a little bit longer so what can the mad cycling enthusiast get up to within Ireland?

From backpacking trips to hostel adventures or maybe it’s a bit of comfort you are after ? Where is that hotel that has it all or that holiday home that is out of this world on our wonderful island of Ireland. Don’t just think the norm, think outside the box, Rachel, Stefanie and Padraig are well used to stepping outside the box packing up their bikes and hitting the open road chasing the next adventure and unexplored route.

This show will delve into the secret nuggets that only experience will bring you. From planning to bike types, from tents to hotels, across Blueways, trails and mountain highs this show will have you buzzing to plan a holiday you never thought possible. This interactive live session will be of value to novice and experienced bike packers seeking holiday and adventure in Ireland on two wheels this Summer.

Tune in this Friday at 8.30pm on the Connacht Cycling Facebook Page HERE for a lively and fun discussion which will be hosted by Joanne Murphy of Tri Talking Sport.