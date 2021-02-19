Cycle Galway announce their 400/40/4 fundraising event for Rosabel’s Rooms this April

print

Since the COVID-19 pandemic precludes running the traditional Galway Cycle in early April, the organising committee instead bring you the 400 | 40 | 4 event.

What is it? It is an opportunity to rauise money for Rosabels Rooms and the Irish Hospice Foundation by either cycling 400km, Running or walking 40km or swimming 4km.

John Mulligan wanted to find out more and he spoke to Gary Munroe about the challenge.

About Rosabel’s Rooms

Rosabel’s Rooms is a project under the auspices of the Irish Hospice Foundation (CHY 6830 with the Irish Revenue Commissioners and Registered Charity No.20013554 with the Charities Regulatory Authority) concerned with developing the following activities:

Through the Design and Dignity Programme at the Irish Hospice Foundation, this project is facilitating the development of family-friendly bereavement suites in hospital emergency departments around Ireland, which will provide comfort and dignity for families following the loss of a loved one.

The Rosabel’s Room-to-Heal fund is providing direct financial support to families, when a child dies in Ireland. The Fund is helping bereaved parents and families to take time off work, pay for funeral costs etc.

Rosabel’s Room to Talk is helping to provide therapeutic supports for parents impacted by child loss.

Sharon Foley CEO of the IHF says: “We hope this partnership with Rosabel’s Rooms will give families sanctuary to be together in private at extremely difficult times. The essence of Design & Dignity is to convey a sense of reverence and respect for life, death and bereavement.”