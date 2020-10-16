Currentaccount.ie Become New Title Sponsors Of All-Ireland Ladies Club Football Championships

Currentaccount.ie will also sponsor LGFA All-Ireland Club 7s and National Volunteer awards

Video https://youtu.be/d9kHVQbwx4g

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is delighted to announce currentaccount.ie – the current account from your Credit Union – as new sponsors of the LGFA’s All-Ireland Ladies Club Football Championships.

Currentaccount.ie will also sponsor the LGFA’s annual All-Ireland Club 7s blitz day and National Volunteer awards.

This exciting new partnership will cover a three-year term – 2021-2023 inclusive – and is announced on International Credit Union Day 2020.

Currentaccount.ie will now become title sponsors of the LGFA’s flagship club competitions – namely the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies Junior, Intermediate and Senior Club Championships – as well as the All-Ireland Club 7s competitions, which are normally held on the eve of the TG4 All-Ireland Finals.

In addition, the LGFA’s annual Volunteer awards, which have been in existence since the inaugural 2017 winners were honoured in February 2018, will benefit hugely from currentaccount.ie’s additional support and title sponsorship.

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Marie Hickey said: “We are hugely excited to welcome on board currentaccount.ie as the new official sponsor of our All-Ireland Club Championships, and our annual All-Ireland Club 7s.

“currentaccount.ie will also provide valuable support for our LGFA Volunteer of the Year awards, which have been a huge success since our inaugural presentation night in February 2018.

“These are challenging times for all of us in sport and business but currentacount.ie have shown incredible faith in the LGFA by agreeing to come on board as sponsors – and I wish to thank them most sincerely for that.”

Ladies Gaelic Football Association CEO Helen O’Rourke added: “We have been looking for a sponsor for our All-Ireland Club Championships for some time – and we believe that the presence of currentaccount.ie will take our competitions to a whole new level.

“The LGFA and the Credit Union network are very much volunteer-driven organisations with, a shared ethos and values, and this new partnership is a wonderful fit for us.

“We look forward to working with currentaccount.ie during the course of the three-year relationship – and it is most timely to announce our sponsorship on International Credit Union Day.”

Speaking on behalf of currentaccount.ie, Chief Executive Mr. Seamus Newcombe commented:

“Volunteer-run organisations like the LGFA and Credit Unions are at the heart of communities throughout Ireland. Both organisations are characterised by their not-for-profit ethos and the local community volunteers who give freely of their time to develop and enhance their services for their members.

“Currentaccount.ie is delighted with this partnership with LGFA. Credit Unions and LGFA have a common purpose – to enhance the lives of members and communities, and share similar values based on integrity, inclusiveness, fairness and innovation.

“With the recent introduction of the Current Account and Mastercard Debit Card, members can now do all their day-to-day banking through their Credit Union while supporting in a practical way the growth of this much trusted community-based service that is the Credit Union. And through this exciting sponsorship, they will also be supporting the continued development of the LGFA.

The sponsorship reflects our member Credit Unions’ commitment to supporting and strengthening local communities solely for the benefit of the people living in these communities.”

About currentaccount.ie

Currentaccount.ie is the trading name of Payac Services, a shared services company established by Credit Unions. It is the only Credit Union Services Organisation (CUSO) of its kind in Ireland that is directly-owned and operated by participating Credit Unions. Member Credit Unions have 1.2 million members and a presence in over 150 locations throughout the country.

Details of the Credit Unions offering the full-service Current Account, as well as details of fees and charges for the new Current Account, are available at www.currentaccount.ie.

Official website: https://currentaccount.ie/

About the LGFA:

Founded in 1974, Ladies Gaelic Football is recognised as one of the fastest-growing female sports in Europe. With membership numbers growing on an annual basis, Ladies Gaelic Football is reaching women and girls from all over Ireland, and around the world.

Official website: http://ladiesgaelic.ie/