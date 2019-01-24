Cup Fever Takes Over For Maree and Moycullen This Weekend

The biggest weekend in Irish basketball tip off at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght tomorrow as the first of 11 Hula Hoops National Cup finals gets underway from 6.30pm. Games will run at the Arena every day until Sunday evening, with some big clashes in store this year.

Moycullen will bid to win the Mens U18 Cup when they face Belfast Star at 10am on Sunday Morning while Maree will hope that their incredible season continues when they take on Ulster University Elks in the Womens Division One Cup Final at 2pm.

John Mulligan has been speaking to the coaches of both teams as they look forward to Sunday

John first spoke to Maree head coach Joe Shields

John then spoke to Moycullen head coach Dylan Cunningham

Hula Hoops National Cup Final Schedule 2019

Sunday, January 27th, 2019

Hula Hoops Under 18 Men’s National Cup Final

Belfast Star v Moycullen, 10.00

Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup Final

Maree v Ulster University Elks, 14.00