There was history made on Sunday afternoon in Pearse Stadium as Cumann Peile Mhaigh Cuilinn won the County Senior Football Championship for only the second time in their history beating Salthill/Knocknacarra by 1-10 to 1-9.

This is Maigh Cuilinn’s second county title in three years having won the championship in 2020.

Here is the commentary of their win with Jonathan Higgins and Barry Cullinane:

Maigh Cuilinn Captain Dessie Conneely accepts the Frank Fox Cup

Cumann Peile Maigh Cuilinn as they lined out on Sunday