Cumann Peile Maigh Cuilinn Wins Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Title For First Time

History was made in Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon when Cumann Peile Maigh Cuilinn won the Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Title and took the Frank Fox Cup West for the very first time.

The Final score of Maigh Cuilinn 2-12 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-11 told a story of a game where no quarter was asked nor given from either side and Kevin Dwyer was there.

Match Commentator Ollie Turner spoke to team captain and man of the match Dessie Conneely.

Ollie also spoke to another man who had an outstanding game in Gareth Bradshaw

Finally, Ollie spoke to the Cumann Peile Maigh Cuilinn manager Don Connellan

The jubilant Cumann Peile Maigh Cuilinn Panel Just before the presentation of the Frank Fox Cup.