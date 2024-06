Cumann na mBunscol Hurling Finals take place tomorrow

The Curtain will fall on the Cumann na mBunscol GAA Season with the Hurling Finals tomorrow.

Due to the unavailability of Loughgeorge, the Camogie Finals was held at Annaghdown GAA grounds and the hurling at Knockdoemore/Claregalway GAA.

Cumann na mBunscol is deeply indebted to both clubs for hosting all the finals this year.

The Schedule for tomorrow is…

Pitch 1

10 00 Lackagh V Mountbellew Roinn C (13)

10:45 Ballindereen V Portumna Roinn B(13)

11:30 Monivea V Bushypark Roinn E (13)

12:30 Kinvara V Loughrea Roinn A (13)

Pitch Two

10 00 Kilchreest V New Inn Roinn G (11)

10:45 Baile na hAbhann V Scoil Iognáid Roinn F (11)

11:30 Ballymacward V Tuairíní Roinn I (9)

12:30 Killimor V Peterswell Roinn J (9)

Pitch Three

10 00 Sylane V Ballinderry Roinn K (9)

10:45 Annagh Hill V Lurga Roinn H (9)

11:30 Lawrencetown V Woodford Roinn L(7)

12.15 Kilglass V Duniry Roinn M(7)

12.45 Windfield V Derryoober Roinn P(5)