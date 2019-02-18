Cumann na mBunscol Challenger Two Handball County Finals

The Cumann na mBunscol Challenger Two Handball Competition (county finals) were played in Salthill Handball Club.
Results are listed below…
Many thanks to the Salthill Handball Club for the use of their fine facilities.
Many thanks to Pierce Lalor, Morgan Darcy and Gerry Ó Fatharta who reffed all of today’s matches.
Seventy six children from 21 schools altogether took part this year!
Here is a list of the 21 participating schools this year:
Annagh Hill NS
Athenry GNS
SN Sailearna
SN Éinne – an Spidéal
SN Tuairíní
Newtown NS
SN Rónáin – Inis Mór
St.Patrick’s NS
Claregalway NS
Carnmore NS
Mountbellew NS
SN Chaomháin – Inis Oírr
Annaghdown NS
GS de hÍde
Moylough NS
Lackagh NS
Brierfield NS
Bushypark NS
Bawnmore NS
Crumlin NS
Athenry BNS
All of today’s winners (1st place) will represent their school and county and take part in the Connacht Finals in a fortnight’s time.
This tournament will also be held in Salthill Handball Club on Saturday the 16th of February 2019.
All schools will be contacted and notified prior to that.
Please see today’s results below:
U11 Girls’ singles
Stephanie Breathnach SN Tuairini
Ruby Casey Newtown NS
U11 Girls’ Doubles
Caoimhe Ní Ghloinn & Sadbh Ní Ghibne SN Sailearna
Bríona Moran and Leah Kearney Newtown NS
U11 Boys’ Singles
Bertie Ó Dhonnchadha SN Rónáin
Macdara Ó Grádaigh SN Sailearna
U11 Boys’ Doubles
Cian Ó Duilleáin & Diarmuid Ó Díoráin SN Rónáin
Ryan Ó Coisdealbha & Diarmuid Ó Droighneáin SN Éinne
U13 Girls’ Singles
Ava Sweeney Annaghdown NS
Caoimhe Ní Fhátharta SN Chaomháin
U13 Girls’ Doubles
Ailbhe Ní Ghionnáin & Amy Ní Thuathail SN Sailearna
Rachel Ní Fhlatharta & Cara Ní Áinle SN Tuairíní
U13 Boys’ Singles
Gavin Kelly Athenry BNS
Charlie Curling St. Patrick’s NS
U13 Boys’ Doubles
Charlie Ó Coiligh & Marc Mac Giolla Easpaig SN Tuairíní
Ben Morley & Cillian Fahy Carnmore