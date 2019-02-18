Cumann na mBunscol Challenger Two Handball County Finals

The Cumann na mBunscol Challenger Two Handball Competition (county finals) were played in Salthill Handball Club.

Results are listed below…

Many thanks to the Salthill Handball Club for the use of their fine facilities.

Many thanks to Pierce Lalor, Morgan Darcy and Gerry Ó Fatharta who reffed all of today’s matches.

Seventy six children from 21 schools altogether took part this year!

Here is a list of the 21 participating schools this year:

Annagh Hill NS

Athenry GNS

SN Sailearna

SN Éinne – an Spidéal

SN Tuairíní

Newtown NS

SN Rónáin – Inis Mór

St.Patrick’s NS

Claregalway NS

Carnmore NS

Mountbellew NS

SN Chaomháin – Inis Oírr

Annaghdown NS

GS de hÍde

Moylough NS

Lackagh NS

Brierfield NS

Bushypark NS

Bawnmore NS

Crumlin NS

Athenry BNS

All of today’s winners (1st place) will represent their school and county and take part in the Connacht Finals in a fortnight’s time.

This tournament will also be held in Salthill Handball Club on Saturday the 16th of February 2019.

All schools will be contacted and notified prior to that.

Please see today’s results below:

U11 Girls’ singles

Stephanie Breathnach SN Tuairini

Ruby Casey Newtown NS

U11 Girls’ Doubles

Caoimhe Ní Ghloinn & Sadbh Ní Ghibne SN Sailearna

Bríona Moran and Leah Kearney Newtown NS

U11 Boys’ Singles

Bertie Ó Dhonnchadha SN Rónáin

Macdara Ó Grádaigh SN Sailearna

U11 Boys’ Doubles

Cian Ó Duilleáin & Diarmuid Ó Díoráin SN Rónáin

Ryan Ó Coisdealbha & Diarmuid Ó Droighneáin SN Éinne

U13 Girls’ Singles

Ava Sweeney Annaghdown NS

Caoimhe Ní Fhátharta SN Chaomháin

U13 Girls’ Doubles

Ailbhe Ní Ghionnáin & Amy Ní Thuathail SN Sailearna

Rachel Ní Fhlatharta & Cara Ní Áinle SN Tuairíní

U13 Boys’ Singles

Gavin Kelly Athenry BNS

Charlie Curling St. Patrick’s NS

U13 Boys’ Doubles

Charlie Ó Coiligh & Marc Mac Giolla Easpaig SN Tuairíní

Ben Morley & Cillian Fahy Carnmore