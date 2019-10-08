Cumann na mBunscoil Mini-Sevens finals on Friday

The Galway Cumann na mBunscol mini sevens camogie and hurling finals take place in Larionad, Loughgeorge next Friday,11th October. The groupings are as follows:
Camogie Finals from 9.30am:
Group 1: Baile Nua; Ballinasloe Group Winner; Gardenfield; New Inn
Group 2: Maree Group Winner; Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh; Cregmore
Group 3: Lough Cutra; Portumna; Drim
Group 4: Mountbellew; Ballymana, Northampton
Hurling Finals from 12.30pm:
Group 1: Maree; Ahascragh Group Winner; Esker; Sylane
Group 2: Ardrahan; Duniry; Bullaun
Group 3: Carnmore; Carrabane; Boleybeg
Group 4: Kilchreest; Moylough Group Winner; Briarhill
FORMAT FOR GAMES:
Group 1: 1 v 2, 3 v 4, 1 v 3, 2 v 4, 1 v 4, 2 v 3.
Groups 2, 3 and 4: 1 v 2, 1 v 3, 2 v 3.
SEMI-FINAL 1: Winners of Group 1 v Winners of Group 2 –
SEMI-FINAL 2: Winners of Group 3 v Winners of Group 4 – 11 a.m.
FINAL: Winners of semifinal 1 v Winners of semifinal 2 – 11.30 a.m.
PRESENTATION OF CUP AND MEDALS: 12 noon
Games for Groups 2, 3 and 4 will be 8 mins. per half
Games for Group 1 will be 5 mins. per half
Semi-finals and final will be 8 mins. per half.
In group games, 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw, scoring differences are taken into account. If 2 teams still level, play-off of 3 mins per half ensues. If still level, game restarts and first score wins (Golden score) Same applies in semifinals and final
RULES:
- Each school must furnish numbered team list with dates of birth to coordinator on the day.
- Only 10 players allowed on
panel
- No solo or tap allowed. Goalkeeper to take puck out. Score from puck out not allowed. 4 steps allowed in possession. No one-to-one penalties. Otherwise, normal rules apply.
- Trophy and medals for winners, medals for all other semi-finalists
- 4 qualified referees will be on duty
- Be on time. Use any available dressing room
If bad weather persists, final will be held on Monday,14th. (Same place/time)