Cumann na mBunscoil Mini-Sevens finals on Friday

The Galway Cumann na mBunscol mini sevens camogie and hurling finals take place in Larionad, Loughgeorge next Friday,11th October. The groupings are as follows:

Camogie Finals from 9.30am:

Group 1: Baile Nua; Ballinasloe Group Winner; Gardenfield; New Inn

Group 2: Maree Group Winner; Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh; Cregmore

Group 3: Lough Cutra; Portumna; Drim

Group 4: Mountbellew; Ballymana, Northampton

Hurling Finals from 12.30pm:

Group 1: Maree; Ahascragh Group Winner; Esker; Sylane

Group 2: Ardrahan; Duniry; Bullaun

Group 3: Carnmore; Carrabane; Boleybeg

Group 4: Kilchreest; Moylough Group Winner; Briarhill

FORMAT FOR GAMES:

Group 1: 1 v 2, 3 v 4, 1 v 3, 2 v 4, 1 v 4, 2 v 3.

Groups 2, 3 and 4: 1 v 2, 1 v 3, 2 v 3.

SEMI-FINAL 1: Winners of Group 1 v Winners of Group 2 – 11a.m .

SEMI-FINAL 2: Winners of Group 3 v Winners of Group 4 – 11 a.m.

FINAL: Winners of semifinal 1 v Winners of semifinal 2 – 11.30 a.m.

PRESENTATION OF CUP AND MEDALS: 12 noon

Games for Groups 2, 3 and 4 will be 8 mins. per half

Games for Group 1 will be 5 mins. per half

Semi-finals and final will be 8 mins. per half.

In group games, 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw, scoring differences are taken into account. If 2 teams still level, play-off of 3 mins per half ensues. If still level, game restarts and first score wins (Golden score) Same applies in semifinals and final

RULES:

Each school must furnish numbered team list with dates of birth to coordinator on the day. Only 10 players allowed on panel No solo or tap allowed. Goalkeeper to take puck out. Score from puck out not allowed. 4 steps allowed in possession. No one-to-one penalties. Otherwise, normal rules apply. Trophy and medals for winners, medals for all other semi-finalists 4 qualified referees will be on duty Be on time. Use any available dressing room

If bad weather persists, final will be held on Monday,14th. (Same place/time)