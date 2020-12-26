CTC Shave A Life Raising Money For Pieta House

print

There is no doubt that 2020 has been a roller coaster for us all, but for a lot of people it has been much harder on them, due to various different reasons.

This is why Pieta House is such a critical organization, especially for the Winter months, and that’s why Conor Flaherty and Diarmuid Mullen are raising as much funds as possible by shaving their heads, and through other fun activities, to support Pieta House in Tuam.

Conor and Diarmuid spoke to Sean Walsh on FYI Galway.

John Mulligan explains…

To Donate, go to https://gofund.me/1f3d8a41