Crucial Win For Galway United In Women’s National League – Report And Reaction

Galway United Women produced what might just be a crucial win in the National League on Saturday evening when they beat Peamount 3-1 at Eamon Deacy Park.

Two from Julie Ann Russell and Emma Doherty’s first goal for the club since signing from Sligo Rovers secured the points and Phil Trill’s side are now just six points behind second placed Shelbourne but with two games in hand as the teams move into the final stages of the season.

The Full Time Report from Gerry Murphy.

After the game, Gerry spoke to United Manager Phil Trill.

Galway United’s next game is on Saturday evening when they take on Sligo Rovers at Eamon Deacy Park at 5pm.