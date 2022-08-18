Crucial game for Galway United tomorrow night at home to Bray Wanderers

Galway United host Bray Wanderers at Eamonn Deacy Park tomorrow night – Kick-off is at 7.45 pm (LIVE on Galway Bay FM).

United can keep tabs with table-toppers Cork City with a win this week.

Tickets are available to purchase HERE

The Tribesmen, who were defeated 2-1 by Waterford at the RSC last week, are currently four points behind City going into Friday’s fixture.

This week’s opposition, Bray Wanderers, sit in seventh place on the table. The Seagulls were beaten 3-0 by Longford Town in their most recent First Division outing.

Galway United Manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan ahead of the game:

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor Brann, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, James Finnerty, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Adam Thomas, Bastien Héry, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, David Tarmey, Rob Manley.

Galway United V Bray Wanderers (First Division)

19/08/2022

Eamonn Deacy Park

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan

Assistants: Trevor Cotter & Eoin Harte

Fourth Official: Michael Connolly

2022 Goalscorers (League & Cup)

Stephen Walsh – 16

David Hurley – 7

Manu Dimas – 4

Rob Manley – 4

Francely Lomboto – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Max Hemmings – 3

Wilson Waweru – 3

Killian Brouder – 3

Ronan Manning – 2

Alex Murphy – 2

David Tarmey – 1

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

17 Jun 2022 | Bray Wanderers 1-5 Galway United

The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV.