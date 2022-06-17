Crucial game for Galway Ladies this weekend in All-Ireland Championship

Galway welcome Westmeath to Tuam Stadium on Sunday afternoon in what is a must win game for the Senior Ladies in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship. (Throw in – 2pm – LIVE ON GALWAYBAYFM.IE).

A win for Galway would see them still in contention for a Quarter Final spot following their defeat to Kerry last weekend while defeat would spell the end of the championship for them.

Galway named their team on Friday afternoon with one change to the team from last weekend. Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s Ailish Morrissey coming into the side in place of Andrea Trill.

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate champions Westmeath go with the same starting 15 that lined out against Meath in their last outing, a TG4 Leinster Championship clash.

Galway manager Maghnus Breathnach has been speaking to Tommy Devane ahead of the game: