Croker Calling for Leading Contenders as 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships are Launched

STARS from the competing counties gathered at Croke Park today (Tuesday May 28) to officially launch the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships.

All roads lead to Croker on Sunday August 4, when the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior champions will be crowned.

Before that, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Thursday, July 18, with special celebrations planned in Thurles, the birthplace of the Association to mark the occasion.

To mark the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Championships launch, and with Croke Park the big target for each of the competing counties, TG4’s Peil na mBan Beo lead anchor Máire Ní Bhraonáin was joined on the streets surrounding the famous Dublin stadium recently by Clodagh McCambridge (Armagh), Ailbhe Davoren (Galway), Aishling O’Connell (Kerry) and Carla Rowe (Dublin), representing the four recently-crowned TG4 provincial senior champions.

Intermediate representatives Niamh Feeney (Roscommon) and Aoibhinn McHugh (Tyrone) were also present, alongside Junior players Róisín Ambrose (Limerick) and Ruth Bermingham (Carlow), to help launch the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Championships.

The 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Championship season gets underway next Sunday, June 2, with eight group games across the Intermediate and Junior grades.

The Senior Championship will commence on Saturday June 8 when Armagh host Meath at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, followed by three more Senior championship ties on Sunday June 9.

The groupings for the All-Ireland Senior and Intermediate Championships were populated as the provincial campaigns progressed.

At Senior level, defending champions Dublin, aiming for back-to-back titles, are in Group 4 alongside Mayo and Kildare.

Group 1 features Ulster champions Armagh, Meath and Tipperary, with Munster champions Kerry, who were TG4 All-Ireland Senior finalists in 2022 and 2023, in Group 2 alongside Donegal and Waterford.

Group 3 contains Galway, the Connacht champions, who will play Cork and Laois.

In the Intermediate Championship, last year’s finalists Clare will be hoping to go one better this time and they’re in Group 2 with Monaghan and Offaly.

Group 1 contains Ulster champions Down, Westmeath and Cavan, with Wexford, the Leinster champions, in Group 3 with Roscommon and Antrim.

Group 4, meanwhile, contains Connacht champions Leitrim, Wicklow and Tyrone.

The Junior Championship, meanwhile, will be contested by nine counties, with London, Sligo, Fermanagh, Derry and Carlow in Group A, and Kilkenny, Louth, Limerick and Longford in Group B.

In the Senior and Intermediate Championships, two teams will emerge from each group to contest the quarter-finals, with the top two teams in each of the Junior groups progressing to the semi-finals.

Last week, the LGFA and TG4 also confirmed live linear TV coverage of 15 fixtures, while all Senior Championship ties not shown live on TV will be live-streamed via the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel, in an historic development.

The LGFA and TG4 also confirmed that the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-finals will be played as a double-header at Glenisk O’Connor Park in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, on Saturday July 20 (5.15pm and 7.30pm).

The 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Finals will be staged as a triple-header once again at Croke Park on Sunday August 4, with the Junior Final at 11.45am, followed by the Intermediate decider at 1.45pm and the Senior Final at 4.15pm.

https://www.tg4.ie/en/player/watch-live/home/ and on the TG4 Mobile and Smart TV App. Peil na mBan Beo will be available to audiences globally on the TG4 Player atand on the TG4 Mobile and Smart TV App.

Former Galway star Máire Ní Bhraonáin will lead TG4’s Peil na mBan Beo coverage once again for the forthcoming Championship season. The commentary team will be headed up by Brian Tyers.

They will be joined by expert panellists including former Cork TG4 All-Ireland Championship winners Rena Buckley and Rhóna Ní Bhuachalla, ex-Waterford ace Michelle Ryan, Dublin All-Ireland winner Sorcha Furlong, Donegal’s Emer Gallagher and Róisín Rodgers, and more.

TG4 have been title sponsors of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships since 2001 and the partnership has evolved into one of the most recognised and innovative in world sport.

In 2022, TG4 announced a five-year extension of their sponsorship of the All-Ireland Ladies Football inter-county championships, with this deal set to last until the conclusion of the 2027 season.

Speaking on behalf of TG4, Director General Alan Esslemont said: “Comhghairdeas ó chroí uaimse agus ó Bhord agus ó fhoireann TG4 le gach duine ag Cumann Peil Gael na mBan agus an 50ú lá breithe den chumann á cheiliúradh acu ar an 18 Iúil i mbliana.

“It has been my privilege this year to be involved in some of the provincial celebrations of the LGFA’s 50th anniversary and to hear at first hand from some of those involved about how the advancement of the LGFA was achieved, person by person, parish by parish and county by county. The present success of Ladies Gaelic Football is a wonderful reflection on the tireless efforts and vision of the volunteers in the earliest years and over the decades. Their stories of how society shunned and snubbed Ladies Football deserve to be told and TG4 will have a role in sharing these stories. However, the LGFA has grown to be a best-in-class organisation with a vision to achieve true equality. I salute, and all of TG4 celebrates, those who have contributed to building excellence in the playing of Ladies Gaelic Football and in the administration of the sport.

“Personally it has been a great honour for me to have worked over the last eight years of the fifty years with Uachtarán Marie Hickey, Uachtarán Micheál Naughton and with LGFA Chief Executive Helen O’ Rourke and her fantastic team. The professionalism of the LGFA organisation is inextricably linked to the quality of Helen’s leadership. The partnership between the LGFA and TG4 since 2001 has seen us both grow and flourish. It is a partnership of mutual respect, close alliance and shared ambition.

“This year every match in the TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship will be shown live by TG4, on our linear or online platforms. This is the first time TG4 has committed to showing every single game in the championship. In total, TG4 will show at least 10 more live games in 2024 than we did in 2023.

“Ba mhaith liom buíochas faoi leith a ghlacadh le Ceannaire Spóirt TG4, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, a bhí lárnach ón gcéad lá riamh sa chomhpháirtíocht idir TG4 agus Peil na mBan. Tá éacht déanta freisin ag an gcomhlacht léirithe, Nemeton, agus ag foireann inmheánach TG4 as cláracha Pheil na mBan den scoth a chur ar fáil don lucht féachana ar gach ardán.”

Mícheál Naughton, President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, commented: “We’ve already seen some brilliant action throughout the Lidl National Leagues and into the TG4 provincial championships – and now it’s almost time for the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland series to commence. This is a very special time for the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, as we get ready to celebrate our 50th anniversary on Thursday, July 18.

“In almost half a century, we have achieved so much and partnerships like our long-standing relationship with TG4 have helped to elevate our sport to new and unprecedented levels. We can look ahead once again to wide open races for the silverware on offer at Croke Park on Sunday August 4, when we will crown our 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior champions. Dublin, having won the Leinster title recently, begin as All-Ireland Senior champions but there are a number of counties lining up with serious ambitions of claiming the Brendan Martin Cup. The Intermediate and Junior competitions promise to be filled with brilliant football and drama also and the races for the West County Hotel and Mary Quinn Memorial Cups promise to be intriguing. Winning these competitions also brings the guarantee of championship football at a higher grade in 2025.

“With us every step of the way once again, as they have been since 2001, will be TG4. TG4 have been with us for so many milestones and they’ll share our joy and pride in reaching 50 years in existence. As the road to Croker begins, we’re looking forward to seeing more and more people attend our various championship fixtures, and I wish each and every county and player the very best of luck along the way. We have confirmed another bumper schedule of live TV fixtures and, for the very first time, all Senior Championship fixtures not shown on live TV will be available live to viewers via the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel. This is yet another outstanding example of TG4’s outstanding commitment to our sport. Many thanks to TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont, Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha and the entire TG4 team for their continued and unwavering support of Ladies Gaelic Football.”

#ProperFan

2024 TG4 All-Ireland Championship groupings

Senior:

Group 1: Armagh Meath Tipperary

Group 2: Kerry Donegal Waterford

Group 3: Galway Cork Laois

Group 4: Dublin Mayo Kildare

Intermediate:

Group 1: Down Westmeath Cavan

Group 2: Clare Monaghan Offaly

Group 3: Wexford Roscommon Antrim

Group 4: Leitrim Wicklow Tyrone

Junior:

Group A: London Sligo Fermanagh Derry Carlow

Group B: Kilkenny Louth Limerick Longford