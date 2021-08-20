Croke Park Stadium to host All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Finals on Sunday, August 29th.

print

Due to the re-scheduling of the GAA’s All-Ireland Football Championship Semi-Final between Tyrone and Kerry, the Camogie Association can confirm that the Camogie All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Finals will now take place in Croke Park Stadium on Sunday, August 29th.

This marks an historic occasion, as the first time that Croke Park Stadium has hosted the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Finals.

“We are looking forward to this weekend’s quarter finals in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and wish Kilkenny, Wexford, Tipperary and Waterford the very best of luck. These exciting pairings will positively showcase our game, in a fantastic setting” said Sinead McNulty, CEO of the Camogie Association.

Cork and Galway have already advanced to the Semi-Final stages as Group winners and will find out who will join them in Croke Park as the draw for the Semi-Final stages takes place live on RTÉ2 after the conclusion of Saturday’s Quarter-Final fixtures.

Full fixture and ticket information will be available on www.camogie.ie once the draw is complete.