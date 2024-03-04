Galway Bay FM

4 March 2024

Creggs RFC Wins Epic Connacht Junior League Title – Commentary and Reaction

Creggs RFC are Connacht Junior 1A League champions following an epic final against Connemara played at Dexcom Stadium.

A late penalty from Shane Purcell saw Creggs win 36-33.

Here is another opportunity to listen to the commentary of the game from William Davies and Niall Shiel.

William Davies gave his reaction to the game to John Mulligan on The Full Time Whistle

After the game, William spoke to Creggs Head Coach Kolo Kirapati

William also spoke to Connemara Head Coach Ambrose Conboy

