Creggs RFC To Host Historic Game On Artificial Surface This Evening

Written by on 20 December 2018

History will be made this evening (Thursday) in Creggs when the first ever game of rugby on an artificial surface in Connacht will be played. Creggs and Monivea will meet in an Under 16 League game on the newly laid 3G surface at The Green which was only completed in the last couple of weeks.

Padraic Deane is the President of Creggs RFC, He spoke this afternoon to John Mulligan

Kick Off This Evening is at 7.30pm.

