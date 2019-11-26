Creggs RFC Officially Open New Facilities At The Green

There have been many great days in the forty-five years history of Creggs Rugby Club, but last Saturday was the greatest of all.

From as early as 10.30am 350 boys and 50 girls gathered to play a Mini Rugby Blitz on the four playing pitches including the full-size World Rugby Approved 4G artificial all-weather pitch, the only one in Connacht and the region.

It was really impressive to see so many boys and girls from six to 12 year-olds playing games and enjoying themselves in good weather.

Later on in the afternoon, there were several youth teams played league and friendly games, including a great performance from the Creggs Under-16 team that defeated League leaders Ballinasloe by 36-19.

The Creggs Under 16’s who beat Ballinasloe

The Official Opening ceremony of the three new pitches (including the 4G), the new Terrace, new Stand, and the new Electronic Score board, as well as the popular new amenity walkway. In typical fashion for a community proud club like Creggs RFC, eleven club members, representing the various parts of the club, cut the tape in unison, on the new 4G pitch, in front of the new stand.

The official cutting of the ribbon at Creggs RFC

Finally, 250 people attended a great night at the Creggs RFC 45th. Anniversary Dinner Dance in the Abbey Hotel on Saturday night. It was a great event to finish off a magnificent day for the club.

Creggs Development team played the Creggs Legends

Creggs Development team played Creggs Legends to mark the official opening of the club’s superb new facilities on Saturday. This game proved to be a great success, with many of the Creggs stars of the past returning to participate in a highly entertaining contest against the current crop of up-and-coming players.



Both squads alternated their players at regular intervals, giving welcome relief to the older lads who rolled back the years to remind us of their great days in the maroon and white. Some of the Legends looked in remarkable shape, with Ruairi Leddy, Emmet Collins and Enda Muldoon bamboozling the opposition at times, while Martin Fallon, Kieran Egan, Joel Mc Philbin and Edward Payne also caught the eye with strong performances.



The tries came thick and fast with the new digital scoreboard struggling to keep up with the scoring. Almost 50 players togged out to take part in this game, with referee Mattie Corcoran maintaining excellent control throughout to ensure that the game was played in a manner befitting the occasion.

The following players took part in the game:

Creggs Rugby – Trevor Nee. Enda Tully, Declan Nee, Seamus Collins,Robert Clarke, Bernard Kilcommons, Eugene Fleming, Alan Brandon, Ruairi Leddy, Dave Flahive, James Egan, James McNally, Jamie Ryan, Conor Deane, Enda Muldoon, Eoghan Cahill, Brian Coady, James Larkin, Fiachra Temple, Luke Meehan, Alan Glennon, Damien Nolan, Edward Payne, Emmet Collins, Conor Rohan, Kieran Egan, Tom Coleman, Joel McPhilbin, Damien Connaughton, Damien Finneran, Gerard Comer, Shane O’Beirne, Gerry Keegan, Martin Fallon, Barry Kilcommons, Ger Davis, Stephen Blake, Ray Cassidy, Michael Keaney, Val Browne, Eamon Coyle, Ciaran Coyle, Graham Curran, Ronan Kilcommons, Tommy Crehan, Michael Conway, and Kevin Raftery, with apologies for anyone we missed.

The new facilities at Creggs RFC