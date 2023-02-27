Creggs RFC Celebrates First Junior 1A League Title in Twenty-Seven Years

Creggs are the Connacht Junior 1A League champions following their win against Connemara in the final at the Sportsground yesterday afternoon. This is their first league title since 1996 when they beat the same opposition.

The Full Time Match Report from William Davies

After the game, William spoke to Creggs Head Coach Tony Dolan

Attention now turns to next weekend and the Bank of Ireland Connacht Junior Cup Semi-Finals with Creggs at home to Ballinrobe and Tuam at home to Westport. Both games are on Sunday and both kick off at 2pm.

The Junior Plate Semi-Finals also take place on Sunday next with Corinthians at home to Corrib and Castlebar at home to Ballyhaunis.