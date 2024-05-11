Creggs RFC celebrate 50 Years – A feature presentation

Creggs RFC celebrates 50 years in existence this year.

The club, based on the Galway/Roscommon border, has grown from small beginnings to one of the most progressive in the country during that time.

Over the last 50 years, they have developed fabulous facilities exceeding any parameters regarding inclusivity and social inclusion.

In recent years, they have installed an all-weather 4G pitch, a 950m walkway that is fully lit and tarred and totally wheelchair accessible, a Gymnasium with IFI accredited equipment and Dressing rooms with individual shower-part changing cubicles each that specifically cater for female needs with wheelchair accessible cubicles also included.

The club also built a “Changing Places” room and 2 Disability Toilets with a “Sensory Room and a fully equipped Community Room.

The work to build these facilities all came from community effort.

William Davies was there when the club hosted the Junior Interprovincial between Connacht and Leinster.