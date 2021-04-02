Creggs GAA Club to give away €5,000 this Sunday

print

This Easter Sunday, one of the smallest GAA clubs in the country will be giving away €5,000 as the first prize in a major fundraising draw undertaken to develop their home pitch.

Geographically, Creggs GAA club is situated in the county of Galway but the team plays their football in Roscommon where they have remained since the foundation of the club. This year they have undertaken to develop their pitch as part of a five part plan and earlier this year, they launched a draw with no less that fifteen prizes on offer.

John Mulligan spoke to Colin Canny about the draw and the club itself who has a rich and varied history.