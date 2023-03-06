Creggs and Westport to meet in Bank Of Ireland Connacht Junior Cup Final

Creggs and Westport will meet in the Bank of Ireland Connacht Junior Cup Final on the 26th of March following two tense Semi-Finals yesterday. Creggs overcame a game Ballinrobe 22-18 while Westport beat Tuam 16-10.

Here are the match reports from the game.

Creggs 22 Ballinrobe 18

Match Report: Rob Murphy

Westport 16 Tuam 10

Match Report: William Davies

The final will be played at the Sportsground and will kick off at 3.15pm.

It will be preceded by the Connacht Junior Plate Final between Corinthians and Castlebar with that game kicking off at 1pm.