Craughwell’s Shauna Bocquet looks forward to Diamond League in London

Craughwell Para-athlete Shauna Bocquet has just returned from a successful World Championships in Paris where she reached the final of the T54 1500 Metres and also took part in the 100 and 400 Metres events.

This Sunday, she will be taking on the World’s best over 800 Metres at the prestigious IAAF Diamond League event at the London Stadium. This race will feature such top names as GB’s Hannah Cockroft and Sammi Kinghorn.

Then. she will head to Belgium to take part in the Brussels Diamond League races on the 8th of September.

Shauna spoke to John Mulligan about the World Championships and the upcoming Diamond League meets.