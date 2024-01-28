Galway Bay FM

28 January 2024

Craughwell AC To Host Second “Galway Women’s Mini Marathon”

Craughwell AC To Host Second “Galway Women’s Mini Marathon”

On Monday 5th of February 2024, Craughwell AC will run the second “Galway Women’s Mini Marathon” in Craughwell, Co. Galway.

They are celebrating the St-Brigid’s Bank Holiday weekend by inviting all Women to run, jog or walk 10K around the beautiful countryside of Craughwell.

The proceeds of the event go towards the development of the club’s 8-acre athletics park which plays a key role in keeping both children and adults involved in sports and raising a future generation of athletes but also caters for the physical and mental health of the community by providing facilities for everyone.

Ollie Turner spoke to the Chairperson of Craughwell AC Aine Fahy and organiser Loic Bocquet.

 

You can register by clicking on the link here or by going to https://www.popupraces.ie/race/galway-womens-mini-marathon-2024/

 

