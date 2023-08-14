County Senior, Intermediate and Junior Camogie Championship Fixtures Confirmed

The Fixtures for the first round of games in the Windows & Rooflights Ltd Senior A Camogie Championship have been confirmed with games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, defending champions Sarsfields will face Craughwell in Craughwell at 7.15 while on Saturday, Davitts and last year’s beaten finalists Oranmore/Maree in Duggan Park at 4.30,

This game will be part of a Triple Header at Duggan Park starting with the Senior Hurling Championship clash of Kilnadeema/Leitrim and Killimor throwing in at 2.45 followed by the camogie at 4.30 and then another senior hurling championship meeting, this time Oranmore/Maree and Tommy Larkins at 6.15.

Also on Saturday evening, Ardrahan and Mullagh meet in Kilbeacanty at 7.15.

Finally, on Sunday, Carnmore faces Athenry in Kinvara at 12 Noon.

Round one of the Senior B Championship has all games on Sunday. At 11.15, St Thomas and Castlegar meet in Kilbeacanty, Tynagh is the venue for Eyrecourt and Clarinbridge at 2pm and at 4 at the same venue, Salthill takes on Kinvara.

Mountbellew/Moylough and Cappataggle will take on each other in the Duane’s Intermediate Camogie Championship in Mountbellew on Thursday at 7.30.

Also in the Intermediate Championship, Killimor face Pearses in Killimor on Friday at 7.30 and on Sunday, St Colemans play Ahascragh/Caltra in Kilbeacanty at 1pm and at 6.45pm, Abbeyknockmoy are at home to Shamrocks.

The Championship weekend however begins on Wednesday when Ballindereen and Portumna face each other in the C2 Security Junior A Championship in Ballindereen at 7.30. The remaining Junior A Championship games are on Friday when Killimordaly are at home to Kilconieron at 7.15 and on Sunday with Sarsfields at home to Liam Mellows at 12 Noon and Kiltormer at home to Turloughmore at 7.15