County Senior Hurling Final Preview – St Thomas looking for five in a row

St Thomas will look to join a very exclusive club on Sunday when they face Loughrea in the Brooks County Senior Hurling Final in Pearse Stadium (Throw In – 1.30pm).

If Kenneth Burke’s side wins they will equal the five in a row achieved by Castlegar from 1936 to 1940 1940 and will move one step closer to the record of six held by Turloughmore won between 1961 and 1966.

It was not the smoothest of group stages for St Thomas who was beaten by Turloughmore but still topped the group and went on to beat Cappataggle in the Quarter-Final and Sarsfields in the Semi-Final.

Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan have been speaking to members of the team and Management.

Sean first spoke to the St Thomas Captain Conor Cooney

Niall Canavan then spoke to St Thomas and Galway legend David Burke.

Sean finally spoke to Team Manager Kenneth Burke

Route To The Final

Senior Group A

Round One – St Thomas 2-25 Sarsfields 3-19

Round Two – St Thomas 2-20 Killimordaly 1-14

Round Three – St Thomas 2-19 Castlegar 0-19

Round Four – Turloughmore 2-23 St Thomas 0-14

Round Five – St Thomas 4-20 Clarinbridge 4-17

Quarter-Final – St Thomas 1-19 Cappataggle 0-16

Semi-Final – St Thomas 2-19 Cappataggle 0-15

Scores

Scores For – 13-136

Scores Against – 10-123