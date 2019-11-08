County Senior Hurling Final Preview – Liam Mellows and St Thomas Ready to Go To War This Sunday.

Salthill Hotel County Senior Hurling Final

Liam Mellows

v

St Thomas

Pearse Stadium – 2.30pm

It is one of the highlights of the Galway sporting calendar. A day that sees crowds flock in their thousands to Pearse Stadium to watch the two best teams in the county battle it out for the glory of being Galway Senior Hurling Champions. So prestigious is this competition that GAA Fans from all over the country keep an ear out for who will win the County Cup.

This year is no exception. St Thomas and Liam Mellows have battled through the group stages and the playoffs and have earned the right to be at Galway Hurling’s top table. The question now is, who will be champions by 5pm on Sunday?

Galway Bay FM have been speaking to members of both sides ahead of Sunday’s decider…

Liam Mellows

Sean Walsh visited the Liam Mellows camp ahead of Sunday’s Final. He first spoke to selector Seanie O’Brien.

Sean then spoke to Liam Mellows Captain David Collins.

Path to the Final

Group Stage

Round One – Liam Mellows 1-17 St Thomas 0-14

Round Two – Turloughmore 1-20 Liam Mellows 2-11

Round Three – Liam Mellows 1-16 Portumna 1-10

Round Four – Liam Mellows 1-18 Tommy Larkins 3-8

Round Five – Castlegar 1-15 Liam Mellows 1-13

Preliminary Quarter-Final

Liam Mellows 1-21 Oranmore/Maree 1-14

Quarter-Final

Liam Mellows 2-16 Sarsfields 0-6

Semi-Final

Liam Mellows 2-21 Cappataggle 1-21

St Thomas

Niall Canavan visited the St Thomas Club and first spoke to their manager Kevin Lally

Niall also spoke to Shane Cooney.

Path to the Final

Group Stage

Round One – Liam Mellows 1-17 St Thomas 0-14

Round Two – St Thomas 2-15 Tommy Larkins 1-8

Round Three – St Thomas 1-16 Castlegar 0-12

Round Four – St Thomas 6-26 Portumna 0-19

Round Five – St Thomas 0-8 Turloughmore 0-8

Quarter-Final

St Thomas 0-16 Tommy Larkins 0-14

Semi-Final

St Thomas 3-14 Turloughmore 1-15

Roll of Honour – The Past 50 Years

2018 St. Thomas’s 2-13 Liam Mellows 0-10

2017 Liam Mellows 3-12 Gort 1-15

2016 St. Thomas’s 1-11 Gort 0-10

2015 Sarsfields 0-12 Craughwell 0-12

Replay – Sarsfields 2-10 Craughwell 0-14

2014 Gort 2-13 Portumna 1-10

2013 Portumna 3-12 Loughrea 0-14

2012 St. Thomas’s 3-11 Loughrea 2-11

2011 Gort 0-17 Clarinbridge 1-12

2010 Clarinbridge 2-11 Loughrea 1-14

Replay – Clarinbridge 0-18 Loughrea 0-15

2009 Portumna 5-19 Loughrea 1-13

2008 Portumna 1-18 Gort 2-07

2007 Portumna 6-12 Kinvara 0-11

2006 Loughrea 1-13 Portumna 0-15

2005 Portumna 3-21 Loughrea 3-14

2004 Athenry 0-15 Portumna 0-13

2003 Portumna 2-13 Loughrea 2-09

2002 Athenry 1-16 Sarsfields 3-07

2001 Clarinbridge 0-18 Athenry 2-11

2000 Athenry 2-14 Sarsfields 3-07

1999 Athenry 1-16 Abbey-Duniry 1-10

1998 Athenry 0-09 Tynagh Abbey-Duniry 0-09

Replay – Athenry 1-15 Tynagh Abbey-Duniry 1-12

1997 Sarsfields 1-11 Clarinbridge 1-06

1996 Athenry 2-06 Carnmore 1-06

1995 Sarsfields 0-17 Portumna 1-09

1994 Athenry 2-06 Sarsfields 0-09

1993 Sarsfields 1-10 Carnmore 0-04

1992 Sarsfields 0-14 Carnmore 1-11

Replay – Sarsfields 1-14 Carnmore 1-5

1991 Kiltormer 3-09 Athenry 0-15

1990 Kiltormer 0-18 Turloughmore 2-07

1989 Sarsfields 3-07 Athenry 1-08

1988 Abbeyknockmoy 2-08 Athenry 2-08

Replay – Abbeyknockmoy 2-6 Athenry 0-11

1987 Athenry 1-12 Castlegar 2-06

1986 Killimordaly 0-17 Turloughmore 2-07

1985 Turloughmore 1-14 Killimordaly 1-04

1984 Castlegar 3-10 Killimordaly 0-11

1983 Gort 2-12 Castlegar 3-06

1982 Kiltormer 2-08 Castlegar 1-09

1981 Gort 2-08 Kiltormer 1-11

Replay – Gort 2-6 Kiltormer 0-8

1980 Sarsfields 0-11 Meelick-Eyrecourt 0-09

1979 Castlegar 2-13 Kinvara 0-06

1978 Ardrahan 2-10 Ballinderreen 0-16

Replay – Ardrahan 2-18 Ballindereen 2-14 (AET)

1977 Kiltormer 3-10 Athenry 3-08

1976 Kiltormer 1-09 Killimordaly 1-06

1975 Ardrahan 4-05 Carnmore 1-11

1974 Ardrahan 2-10 Castlegar 1-10

1973 Castlegar 3-10 Ballinasloe 2-13

Replay – Castlegar 4-11 Ballinasloe 3-10

1972 Castlegar 5-05 Turloughmore 0-08

1971 Tommy Larkin’s 5-02 Carnmore 1-12

1970 Liam Mellows 5-11 Killimordaly 1-11

1969 Castlegar 4-14 Ardrahan 2-06

1968 Liam Mellows 3-11 Ardrahan 2-12

County Senior Hurling Championship Winning Captains – The Last 50 Years – 1968 – 2018

2018-Conor Cooney (St.Thomas)

2017-David Collins and Aonghus Callanan (Liam Mellows)

2016-Patrick Skehill (St.Thomas)

2015-Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

2014- Greg Lally (Gort)

2013- Ollie Canning (Portumna)

2012- Robert Murray (St.Thomas)

2011- Andy Coen (Gort)

2010- Paul Callanan (Clarinbridge)

2009- Leo Smith (Portumna)

2008- Ollie Canning (Portumna)

2007- Ollie Canning (Portumna)

2006- Damien McClearn (Loughrea)

2005- Eugene McEntee (Portumna)

2004- Eugene Cloonan (Athenry)

2003- Ollie Canning (Portumna)

2002- Brendan Keogh (Athenry)

2001- Micheal Donoghue (Clarinbridge)

2000- Joe Rabbitte (Athenry)

1999- Joe Rabbitte (Athenry)

1998- Joe Rabbitte (Athenry)

1997- Padraig Kelly (Sarsfields)

1996- Brian Feeney (Athenry)

1995- Michael Kenny (Sarsfields)

1994- Pat Higgins (Athenry)

1993- Pakie Cooney (Sarsfields)

1992- Pakie Cooney (Sarsfields)

1991- Aidan Staunton (Kiltormer)

1990- Aidan Staunton (Kiltormer)

1989- Michael McGrath (Sarsfields)

1988- Noel Flaherty (Abbeyknockmoy)

1987- Mattie Gannon (Athenry)

1986- Michael Earls (Killimordaly)

1985- Frank Burke (Turloughmore)

1984- Michael Connolly (Castlegar)

1983- Josie Harte (Gort)

1982- Sean Cormican (Kiltormer)

1981- Sylvie Linnane (Gort)

1980- Sean Kelly (Sarsfields)

1979- Michael Connolly (Castlegar)

1978- Martin Kerins (Ardrahan)

1977- Andy Fenton (Kiltormer)

1976- Andy Fenton (Kiltormer)

1975- Michael Cunningham (Ardrahan)

1974- Michael Cunningham (Ardrahan)

1973- Ted Murphy (Castlegar)

1972- John Connolly (Castlegar)

1971- Tony Breheny (Tommie Larkins)

1970- Mick Lally (Liam Mellows)

1969- Stephen Francis (Castlegar)

1968- Gerry Mahony (Liam Mellows)