County Senior Hurling Final fixed for Pearse Stadium

The Brooks County Senior Hurling Championship Final has been fixed for Pearse Stadium on Sunday week, Nov 21st at 2pm when Clarinbridge take on either St Thomas’ or Gort. The refixed semi final between 4 in a row chasing St Thomas’ and 2014 champions Gort is on this coming Sunday at 12 noon in Kenny Park, to avoid a clash with the county football final between Corofin and Mountbellew Moylough in Pearse Stadium at 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Intermediate Final between Moycullen and Killimor is fixed for Saturday week, Nov 20th at 2pm in Athenry, while the Minor A final between Clarinbridge and Oranmore Maree is fixed for Saturday week at 12 noon in Pearse Stadium.