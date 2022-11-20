County Senior Hurling Final 2022 Loughrea and St Thomas draw thriller

Loughrea and St Thomas must go again in the Brooks County Senior Hurling Final after the teams drew a tight, dramatic game in Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A point from Tiernan Kileen in injury time for Loughrea leaving the game level at Full Time.

Here is another chance to hear the Commentary of this epic final again with Sean Walsh, Cyril Farrell, Cyril Donnellan and Niall Canavan.

This is the Full Time match report by Niall Canavan

Sean Walsh got the immediate reaction of both Cyril Farrell and Cyril Donnellan after Full Time

Niall Canavan spoke to St Thomas manager Kenneth Burke after the game

Niall also spoke to the manager of Loughrea Tommy Kelly

The replay is fixed for Sunday next at 1pm. Venue To Be Confirmed.