County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Preview

A bumper crowd is expected in Kenny Park, Athenry next Sunday for a mouth watering double header of county hurling semi finals. First up at 1.30pm it’s Cappataggle v Liam Mellows for the 3rd year in a row. Galway Bay FM analyst and former Galway hurler Cyril Donnellan says another close contest awaits:

2017 Liam Mellows 0-13 Cappataggle 1-9

2018 Liam Mellows 0-20 Cappataggle 0-19

CAPPATAGGLE STATS

First-ever County Senior Semi-Final in 2017

Aiming for their first-ever County Senior Final Appearance

Coaches Ollie Baker & Gerry Kearney

Will be without Paul Claffey who is away

Won 3, Lost 2 (Sarsfields & Loughrea) in Senior A Group

7 Games Played; Goals Scored 13, Goals Conceded 7

In last 5 games conceded only 1 goal or less

Prelim Qtr Final: Cappy 0-22 Clarinbridge 1-16 a Month ago

Qtr Final: Cappy 2-18 Loughrea 0-14 Two Weeks ago

Senior League Winners

Top scorers: Alan Dolan 0-44, M Garvey 5-9 D Mannion 4-6 J Mannion 1-13

LIAM MELLOWS STATS

County Champions in 2017

Aiming to reach 3 rd County SHC Final in row

County SHC Final in row 4 out of last 5 years have been in at least a Quarter Final

Top scorer Tadhg Haran 2-66 – He shot winning point in last year’s semi

Manager Louis Mulqueen – Pulled out of Clare Manager race this week

Pre Lim Qtr: Mellows 1-21 Oran/Maree 1-14

Qtr Final Mellows 2-16 Sarsfields 0-6

Two defeats in SHC – Lost to Turloughmore and Castlegar in Group

7 Games: Scored 9 Goals Conceded 6

6 Games conceded 1 Goal or less

No Mike Conneely (Boxing)

2018 Semi Liam Mellows 0-20 Cappataggle 0-19

The second game is another tough one to predict as reigning champions St Thomas’ put their title on the line against Turloughmore. Once again, Cyril Donnellan has been giving his thoughts on the game to Niall Canavan…

2019 SHC Group Game: St Thomas 0-8 Turloughmore 0-8

ST THOMAS’ STATS

Co Titles in 2012, 2016 & 2018 plus All Ireland Club Title

7 th County Semi-Final appearance in 9 years

County Semi-Final appearance in 9 years Qtr Final: St Thomas 0-16 Tommie Larkins 0-14

Missing: Fintan Burke, Kenneth Burke

All Ireland Club Finalists in March

Lost opening game against Liam Mellows – Won next 3 and Drew last Group Game

opening game against Liam Mellows – Won next 3 and Drew last Group Game 6 Games: Scored 9 Goals Conceded 2, none in last 4 games

Manager Kevin Lally/Coach TJ Ryan

TURLOUGHMORE STATS

U21 A County Champions 2016 & 2017

Unbeaten in SHC to date

Promoted from Senior B last year

Played 6 Games: Scored 8 goals and Conceded 5

No goal conceded in last 3 games

Quarter Final: Turloughmore 0-21 Craughwell 0-14

Conor Walsh 0-33, Sean Linnane 2-12, Richard Doyle 3-7

Met in final Game in Group: St Thomas 0-8 Turloughmore 0-8

11 out of the 22 used in Championship thus far are under 23

Captain Daithi Burke played with Corofin in County Football Final