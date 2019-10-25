County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Preview

A bumper crowd is expected in Kenny Park, Athenry next Sunday for a mouth watering double header of county hurling semi finals. First up at 1.30pm it’s Cappataggle v Liam Mellows for the 3rd year in a row. Galway Bay FM analyst and former Galway hurler Cyril Donnellan says another close contest awaits:
2017 Liam Mellows 0-13 Cappataggle 1-9
2018 Liam Mellows 0-20 Cappataggle 0-19
- CAPPATAGGLE STATS
- First-ever County Senior Semi-Final in 2017
- Aiming for their first-ever County Senior Final Appearance
- Coaches Ollie Baker & Gerry Kearney
- Will be without Paul Claffey who is away
- Won 3, Lost 2 (Sarsfields & Loughrea) in Senior A Group
- 7 Games Played; Goals Scored 13, Goals Conceded 7
- In last 5 games conceded only 1 goal or less
- Prelim Qtr Final: Cappy 0-22 Clarinbridge 1-16 a Month ago
- Qtr Final: Cappy 2-18 Loughrea 0-14 Two Weeks ago
- Senior League Winners
- Top scorers: Alan Dolan 0-44, M Garvey 5-9 D Mannion 4-6 J Mannion 1-13
- LIAM MELLOWS STATS
- County Champions in 2017
- Aiming to reach 3rd County SHC Final in row
- 4 out of last 5 years have been in at least a Quarter Final
- Top scorer Tadhg Haran 2-66 – He shot winning point in last year’s semi
- Manager Louis Mulqueen – Pulled out of Clare Manager race this week
- Pre Lim Qtr: Mellows 1-21 Oran/Maree 1-14
- Qtr Final Mellows 2-16 Sarsfields 0-6
- Two defeats in SHC – Lost to Turloughmore and Castlegar in Group
- 7 Games: Scored 9 Goals Conceded 6
- 6 Games conceded 1 Goal or less
- No Mike Conneely (Boxing)
- 2018 Semi Liam Mellows 0-20 Cappataggle 0-19
The second game is another tough one to predict as reigning champions St Thomas’ put their title on the line against Turloughmore. Once again, Cyril Donnellan has been giving his thoughts on the game to Niall Canavan…
2019 SHC Group Game: St Thomas 0-8 Turloughmore 0-8
- ST THOMAS’ STATS
- Co Titles in 2012, 2016 & 2018 plus All Ireland Club Title
- 7th County Semi-Final appearance in 9 years
- Qtr Final: St Thomas 0-16 Tommie Larkins 0-14
- Missing: Fintan Burke, Kenneth Burke
- All Ireland Club Finalists in March
Lostopening game against Liam Mellows – Won next 3 and Drew last Group Game
- 6 Games: Scored 9 Goals Conceded 2, none in last 4 games
- Manager Kevin Lally/Coach TJ Ryan
- TURLOUGHMORE STATS
- U21 A County Champions 2016 & 2017
- Unbeaten in SHC to date
- Promoted from Senior B last year
- Played 6 Games: Scored 8 goals and Conceded 5
- No goal conceded in last 3 games
- Quarter Final: Turloughmore 0-21 Craughwell 0-14
- Conor Walsh 0-33, Sean Linnane 2-12, Richard Doyle 3-7
- Met in final Game in Group: St Thomas 0-8 Turloughmore 0-8
- 11 out of the 22 used in Championship thus far are under 23
- Captain Daithi Burke played with Corofin in County Football Final