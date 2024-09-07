Galway Bay FM

7 September 2024

Women’s Premier Division Live – Wexford v Galway United

Join us for the live online stream of the Airtricity League Premier Division Meeting of Wexford and Galway United. Kick off 7.35pm with Live Commentary from Jonathan Higgins and Katelyn Hayes.

 

