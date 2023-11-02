County Senior Football Final Preview – Maigh Cuilinn v Corofin

The two heavyweights in the Galway Senior Football Championship meet in the county final on Sunday in Pearse Stadium (2 pm) as defending champions Maigh Cuilinn take on Corofin. Both sides were fancied to meet in the final before the championship started and that is how it has transpired, with Maigh Cuilinn edging out Mountbellew Moylough in the semi-finals and Corofin holding off a storming comeback from Milltown. Following their all-conquering 7 in-a-row of Galway titles from 2013 to 2019, Corofin lost out to Mountbellew Moylough in each of the last 3 championships, while Maigh Cuilinn won two of those titles in 2020 and 2022. Maigh Cuilinn defeated Corofin 1-14 to 1-12 in the group stages of last year’s championship, but this is their first meeting in a final since 1977. During the week, Galway Bay FM commentator Jonathan Higgins spoke to both camps ahead of the final. First up it’s Corofin, where Jonathan spoke to manager Kevin Johnson and to senior players Gary Sice and Cathal Silke…

Next up it’s Maigh Cuilinn, where Jonathan spoke to players David Wynne, Aidan Claffey, and Dessie Conneely…