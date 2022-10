County Senior Football Final 2022 – How Salthill/Knocknacarra got there…

Salthill/Knocknacarra are back in the County Senior Football Final for the first time since 2016 following their 1-12 to 0-9 win over Annaghdown in Pearse Stadium.

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of the game with Tommy Devane and Barry Cullinane.

Interesting Stats

Salthill/Knocknacarra have reached the Preliminary Quarter Finals or better on six occasions since 2016.

Preliminary Quarter Final Appearance – 2017

Quarter Final appearances – 2020

Semi-Final Appearances – 2018, 2019

Final appearances – 2016, 2022

Their average score for was 0-16

Their average score against was 0-13.5

Highest score in 2022 – 5-16 v An Cheathrú Rua

Most conceded in 2022 – 1-19 v Mountbellew/Moylough

Salthill Knocknacarra SFC Record 2016 to 2022:

2016:

Salthill Knocknacarra 1-8 Milltown 2-7

Salthill Knocknacarra 1-17 Leitir Mór 1-13

Salthill Knocknacarra 1-9 Caltra 0-10

Salthill Knocknacarra 2-7 Caherlistrane 1-5 (Quarter final)

Salthill Knocknacarra 1-11 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-8 (Semi final)

Salthill Knocknacarra 0-11 Corofin 0-16 (Final)

2017:

Salthill Knocknacarra 5-12 Milltown 1-12

Salthill Knocknacarra 0-12 Tuam Stars 2-10

Salthill Knocknacarra 0-17 St Michaels 1-12

Salthill Knocknacarra 2-12 Corofin 1-18 (Preliminary Quarter final)

2018:

Salthill Knocknacarra 1-10 Killannin 0-13

Salthill Knocknacarra 0-8 Annaghdown 1-13

Salthill Knocknacarra 2-13 Barna 0-8

Salthill Knocknacarra 1-9 Tuam Stars 1-8

Salthill Knocknacarra 1-9 Milltown 0-12 AET (Quarter final)

Salthill Knocknacarra 3-13 Milltown 1-16 AET (Quarter final Replay)

Salthill Knocknacarra 1-10 Mountbellew Moylough 1-13 (Semi final)

2019:

Salthill Knocknacarra 0-11 Barna 1-8

Salthill Knocknacarra 0-11 Killererin 0-9

Salthill Knocknacarra 2-11 St Michaels 1-6

Salthill Knocknacarra 1-14 An Spideal 1-12

Salthill Knocknacarra 2-14 Milltown 3-9

Salthill Knocknacarra 0-13 Claregalway 1-9 (Quarter final)

Salthill Knocknacarra 2-9 Corofin 1-16 (Semi Final)

2020:

Salthill Knocknacarra 3-13 St Michaels 0-10

Salthill Knocknacarra 0-11 Barna 0-13

Salthill Knocknacarra 0-16 An Spideal 1-12

Salthill Knocknacarra 0-9 Corofin 1-18 (Quarter final)

2021:

Salthill Knocknacarra 1-11 Caherlistrane 0-17

Salthill Knocknacarra 0-10 Monivea Abbey 1-10

Salthill Knocknacarra 3-13 Barna 1-8

2022:

Salthill Knocknacarra 2-15 Barna 0-12

Salthill Knocknacarra 1-18 Annaghdown 1-8

Salthill Knocknacarra 1-14 Mountbellew Moylough 1-19

Salthill Knocknacarra 1-15 St James 0-11

Salthill Knocknacarra 5-16 An Cheathru Rua 0-9

Salthill Knocknacarra 1-11 Tuam Stars 2-7 (Quarter final)

Salthill Knocknacarra 1-12 Annaghdown 0-9 (Semi final)

Played 38, Won 23, Drew 3, Lost 12