County Senior Football Championship Opening Round Fixtures Released

County senior football champions Maigh Cuilinn will get this year’s Bon Secours Hospital title race underway on Friday week (28th July) when they meet An Spideal in Pearse Stadium.

That game throws-in at 7.30pm, as does the clash of last year’s intermediate winners Dunmore MacHales and St. Michael’s in Tuam Stadium.

The other six opening-round fixtures in the senior championship take place the following day, with doubleheaders in Kenny Park, Pearse Stadium and Tuam Stadium.

2021 champions Mountbellew/Moylough clash with Claregalway in Tuam Stadium at 6pm. That’ll be preceded by last year’s runners-up Salthill/Knocknacarra and Corofin at 4.15pm.

Annaghdown against St. James gets the action underway in Athenry at 2.30pm; followed by Oughterard and Caherlistrane.

And in Pearse Stadium on Saturday, Milltown meet Naomh Anna Leitir Moir from 3.45pm; with Killannin battling Bearna at 5.30pm.

==

Friday, 28th July 2023

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship

Group 1: Maigh Cuilinn vs An Spideal (7.30pm Pearse Stadium)

Group 3: St. Michael’s vs Dunmore MacHales (7.30pm Tuam Stadium)

==

Saturday, 29th July 2023

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship

Group 1: Annaghdown vs St. James (2.30pm Kenny Park)

Group 2: Oughterard vs Caherlistrane (4.15pm Kenny Park)

Group 1: Milltown vs Naomh Anna Leitir Moir (3.45pm Pearse Stadium)

Group 2: Killannin vs Bearna (5.30pm Pearse Stadium)

Group 2: Salthill/Knocknacarra vs Corofin (4.15pm Tuam Stadium)

Group 3: Claregalway vs Mountbellew/Moylough (6pm Tuam Stadium