County Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championship Reports

This weekend saw the opening round of games in the Brooks Senior and WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championships.

Here are the reports from the weekend as covered by Galway Bay FM Sport.

Friday, August 4th

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship

Turloughmore 2-16 Portumna 0-17

REPORT: NIALL CANAVAN

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship

Mullagh 3-18 Liam Mellows 1-16

REPORT: TOMMY DEVANE

Killimor 1-20 Beagh 1-16

REPORT: GORDON DUANE

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship

Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 3-20 Kinvara 0-14 – FT ONLY

=========================================================

Saturday, 5th August 2023

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship

Ardrahan 1-20 Castlegar 1-16

REPORT: GORDON DUANE

Loughrea 4-26 Moycullen 0-14

REPORT: DONAL O CONFAOLA

Clarinbridge 3-15 Oranmore/Maree 1-17

REPORT: NIALL CANAVAN

=========================================================

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship

Ahascragh/Fohenagh 2-16 Athenry 0-19

REPORT: IVAN SMYTH

Kilnadeema/Leitrim 0-19 Padraig Pearses 0-18

REPORT: IVAN SMYTH

=========================================================

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship

Abbeyknockmoy 0-24 Ballygar 2-17

REPORT: KEVIN DWYER

Carnmore 1-25 Turloughmore 1-17

REPORT: KEVIN DWYER

=========================================================

Sunday, 6th August 2023

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship

St. Thomas 2-23 Gort 0-20

REPORT: NIALL CANAVAN

Cappataggle 2-23 Kilconieron 0-23

REPORT: TOMMY DEVANE

Killimordaly 0-23 Tommy Larkins 0-17

REPORT: TOMMY DEVANE

=========================================================

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship

Clarinbridge 3-15 Kilbeacanty 1-14

REPORT: NIALL CANAVAN

Sylane 0-20 Annaghdown 0-18

REPORT: KEVIN DWYER

Rahoon/Newcastle 1-16 Kiltormer 0-16

REPORT: GORDON DUANE

=========================================================