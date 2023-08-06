County Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championship Reports

This weekend saw the opening round of games in the Brooks Senior and WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championships.
Here are the reports from the weekend as covered by Galway Bay FM Sport.
Friday, August 4th
Brooks Senior Hurling Championship
Turloughmore 2-16 Portumna 0-17
REPORT: NIALL CANAVAN
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship
Mullagh 3-18 Liam Mellows 1-16
REPORT: TOMMY DEVANE
Killimor 1-20 Beagh 1-16
REPORT: GORDON DUANE
WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship
Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 3-20 Kinvara 0-14 – FT ONLY
Saturday, 5th August 2023
Brooks Senior Hurling Championship
Ardrahan 1-20 Castlegar 1-16
REPORT: GORDON DUANE
Loughrea 4-26 Moycullen 0-14
REPORT: DONAL O CONFAOLA
Clarinbridge 3-15 Oranmore/Maree 1-17
REPORT: NIALL CANAVAN
Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship
Ahascragh/Fohenagh 2-16 Athenry 0-19
REPORT: IVAN SMYTH
Kilnadeema/Leitrim 0-19 Padraig Pearses 0-18
REPORT: IVAN SMYTH
WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship
Abbeyknockmoy 0-24 Ballygar 2-17
REPORT: KEVIN DWYER
Carnmore 1-25 Turloughmore 1-17
REPORT: KEVIN DWYER
Sunday, 6th August 2023
Brooks Senior Hurling Championship
St. Thomas 2-23 Gort 0-20
REPORT: NIALL CANAVAN
Cappataggle 2-23 Kilconieron 0-23
REPORT: TOMMY DEVANE
Killimordaly 0-23 Tommy Larkins 0-17
REPORT: TOMMY DEVANE
WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship
Clarinbridge 3-15 Kilbeacanty 1-14
REPORT: NIALL CANAVAN
Sylane 0-20 Annaghdown 0-18
REPORT: KEVIN DWYER
Rahoon/Newcastle 1-16 Kiltormer 0-16
REPORT: GORDON DUANE
