County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Results and Reports

Share story:

It was a busy weekend in the Peter Curran Electrical County Intermediate Football Championship with the Preliminary Quarter Finals.

However, the picture remains slightly unclear as three games in the Senior Championship were called off because of the weather.

Here are the reports from the weekend.

Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Preliminary Quarter Finals

Cortoon Shamrocks 0-13 Oranmore/Maree 0-8

REPORT: Darren Kelly

Caltra 1-16 St Gabriels 1-6

REPORT: Tommy Devane

St Brendan’s 4-10 Clifden 0-6

REPORT: Darren Kelly

Ml Breathnach 1-14 Williamstown 0-14

REPORT: Kevin Dwyer

Bon Secours County Senior Football Championship

Claregalway 1-12 Dunmore MacHales 2-7

REPORT: Ollie Turner

Tuam Stars 0-13 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-12

REPORT: Kevin Dwyer

Maigh Cuilinn 2-11 Annaghdown 1-11

REPORT: Mike Rafferty

St James’ 2-6 Milltown 1-6

REPORT: Kevin Dwyer

Intermediate Relegation Playoffs

Corofin 0-11 An Cheathru Rua 1-7

REPORT: Mike Rafferty

Kilkerrin/Clonberne 0-15 Killererin 2-8

REPORT: Jonathan Higgins

An Spideal 2-7 Naomh Anna Leitir Mor 1-9

REPORT: Donal O’Confhaola

OCC Construction Junior A Championships

North Board Final

St Michaels 1-12 Glinsk 0-11 (AET)

REPORT: Kevin Dwyer

West Board Final

An Cheathru Rua 3-2 Killannin 1-7

Senior Hurling Relegation Replay

Craughwell 1-15 Kilconieron 0-14

REPORT: Gordon Duane