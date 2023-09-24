24 September 2023
County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Results and Reports
It was a busy weekend in the Peter Curran Electrical County Intermediate Football Championship with the Preliminary Quarter Finals.
However, the picture remains slightly unclear as three games in the Senior Championship were called off because of the weather.
Here are the reports from the weekend.
Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Preliminary Quarter Finals
Cortoon Shamrocks 0-13 Oranmore/Maree 0-8
REPORT: Darren Kelly
Caltra 1-16 St Gabriels 1-6
REPORT: Tommy Devane
St Brendan’s 4-10 Clifden 0-6
REPORT: Darren Kelly
Ml Breathnach 1-14 Williamstown 0-14
REPORT: Kevin Dwyer
Bon Secours County Senior Football Championship
Claregalway 1-12 Dunmore MacHales 2-7
REPORT: Ollie Turner
Tuam Stars 0-13 Mountbellew/Moylough 0-12
REPORT: Kevin Dwyer
Maigh Cuilinn 2-11 Annaghdown 1-11
REPORT: Mike Rafferty
St James’ 2-6 Milltown 1-6
REPORT: Kevin Dwyer
Intermediate Relegation Playoffs
Corofin 0-11 An Cheathru Rua 1-7
REPORT: Mike Rafferty
Kilkerrin/Clonberne 0-15 Killererin 2-8
REPORT: Jonathan Higgins
An Spideal 2-7 Naomh Anna Leitir Mor 1-9
REPORT: Donal O’Confhaola
OCC Construction Junior A Championships
North Board Final
St Michaels 1-12 Glinsk 0-11 (AET)
REPORT: Kevin Dwyer
West Board Final
An Cheathru Rua 3-2 Killannin 1-7
Senior Hurling Relegation Replay
Craughwell 1-15 Kilconieron 0-14
REPORT: Gordon Duane