Galway Bay FM

11 September 2023

~3 minutes read

County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Reports

It was a busy weekend in the County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships with sixteen games down for decision.

The intermediate games determined who would qualify directly for the Quarter Finals and who would play off in the Preliminary Quarter Finals.

Galway Bay FM Sport was at all the games over the weekend and here are the reports of those games…

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 1

Milltown 1-11 Annaghdown 0-12

Report: Jonathan Higgins

St. James 1-9 An Spidéal 0-7

Report: Tommy Devane

Moycullen 2-16 Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 3-7

Report: Tommy Devane

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 2

Corofin 2-18 Caherlistrane 0-4

Report: Jonathan Higgins

Barna 0-9 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-8

Report: John Morley

Killannin 3-14 Oughterard 1-12

Report: John Morley

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 3

Claregalway 2-16 St Michael’s 1-12

Report: Kevin Dwyer

Dunmore MacHales 0-11 Tuam Stars 0-10

Report: Ollie Turner

The Senior Championship Table After Round Four

Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1

Williamstown 1-13 An Cheathru Rua 0-10

Report: Kevin Dwyer

Glenamaddy 2-8 St Brendan’s 0-12

Report: Darren Kelly

Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2

Clifden 1-10 Corofin 0-11

Report: Mike Rafferty

Monivea-Abbey 1-12 Caltra 1-12

Report: Darren Kelly

Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3

Kilconly 2-13 Michéal Breathnach 0-16

Report: Donal O’Confhaola

Cortoon Shamrocks 2-12 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-13

Report: Kevin Dwyer

Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4

St Gabriel’s 0-6 Killererin 0-5

Report: Tommy Devane

Oileann Arann 1-11 Oranmore-Maree 1-4

Report: Donal O’Confhaola

The Intermediate Championship Table After Round Three

Peter Curran Intermediate Football Championship

Preliminary Quarter Finals 

Intermediate Relegation Playoffs Round One

