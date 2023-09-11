11 September 2023
County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Reports
It was a busy weekend in the County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships with sixteen games down for decision.
The intermediate games determined who would qualify directly for the Quarter Finals and who would play off in the Preliminary Quarter Finals.
Galway Bay FM Sport was at all the games over the weekend and here are the reports of those games…
Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 1
Milltown 1-11 Annaghdown 0-12
Report: Jonathan Higgins
St. James 1-9 An Spidéal 0-7
Report: Tommy Devane
Moycullen 2-16 Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 3-7
Report: Tommy Devane
Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 2
Corofin 2-18 Caherlistrane 0-4
Report: Jonathan Higgins
Barna 0-9 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-8
Report: John Morley
Killannin 3-14 Oughterard 1-12
Report: John Morley
Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 3
Claregalway 2-16 St Michael’s 1-12
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Dunmore MacHales 0-11 Tuam Stars 0-10
Report: Ollie Turner
The Senior Championship Table After Round Four
Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – Group 1
Williamstown 1-13 An Cheathru Rua 0-10
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Glenamaddy 2-8 St Brendan’s 0-12
Report: Darren Kelly
Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – Group 2
Clifden 1-10 Corofin 0-11
Report: Mike Rafferty
Monivea-Abbey 1-12 Caltra 1-12
Report: Darren Kelly
Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – Group 3
Kilconly 2-13 Michéal Breathnach 0-16
Report: Donal O’Confhaola
Cortoon Shamrocks 2-12 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-13
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Peter Curran Electrical Intermediate Football Championship – Group 4
St Gabriel’s 0-6 Killererin 0-5
Report: Tommy Devane
Oileann Arann 1-11 Oranmore-Maree 1-4
Report: Donal O’Confhaola
The Intermediate Championship Table After Round Three
Peter Curran Intermediate Football Championship
Preliminary Quarter Finals
Intermediate Relegation Playoffs Round One