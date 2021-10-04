County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final Draws throw up exciting encounters

The Quarter Finals of the Claregalway Hotel County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships will see some very interesting encounters following tonight’s draw in Loughgeorge.

County champions Maigh Cuilinn have been drawn against Tuam Stars in the quarter finals of the Senior Football Championship while beaten finalists Mountbellew/Moylough will lock horns with Annaghdown.

Elsewhere, Milltown have been handed a tough assignment against Corofin while neighbours Killannin and Oughterard meet in a mouth watering local derby.

The Quarter Final Draw for the Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Championship is as follows…

Tuam Stars v Maigh Cuilinn

Killannin v Oughterard

Milltown v Corofin

Mountbellew Moylough v Annaghdown

SFC Relegation

A – St Michaels v An Spideal,

B – Cortoon Shamrocks v Caherlistrane.

Semis – Loser A v Loser B, An Cheathru Rua v Barna.

In the Intermediate Football Championship quarter final draw, Oileain Arann will take on Oranmore Maree, Dunmore MacHales will meet neighbours Glenamaddy, Killererin play Leitir Mor and Micheal Breathnach take on St Brendans.

IFC Relegation

Menlough v Corofin

Williamstown v Kilconly

2 losers join Caltra and St Gabriels in semis.