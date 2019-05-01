County Senior And Intermediate Camogie Championships Begin This Weekend

The details of the opening round of games in the Lough Rea Hotel And Spa Senior and Duanes Hardware Intermediate Camogie Championships have been announced.

In the Senior Championship, there are two games on Friday night with Duggan Park hosting a double header . At 7pm , Mullagh face Sarsfields followed by Ardrahan who begin the defense of their County Title against Cappataggle at 8.15. On Saturday, Tynagh hosts a double header starting with Pearses and Eyrecourt at 6pm followed by Killimor and Athenry at 7.15.

Finally in the opening round of the Senior Championship, there will be a double header in Gort on Sunday starting with St Thomas and Davitts at 12 Noon followed by Oranmore/Maree who won last year’s Senior Shield and last year’s Intermediate Champions Craughwell at 1.30.

In the Intermediate Camogie Championship the opening round of games begins tomorrow night with one game in Group A as Shamrocks head to Clarinbridge at 7.45pm.

On Friday in Group A, Kinvara/St Colemans are at home to Mountbellew/Moylough at 7.30. Castlegar have a bye this week. In Group B, Kiltormer are at home to Carnmore on Friday at 6.30pm and on Saturday at 5pm ,. Kiltullagh/Killimordaly host Ahascragh/Caltra in Killimordaly.