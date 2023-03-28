County Players & Galway Greyhound Stadium Help Raise Funds for Dillon Quirke Foundation

Galway Greyhound Stadium have joined greyhound stadia nationwide to launch a new fundraising initiative in aid of the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

The foundation was set up in honour of Dillon Quirke who collapsed during a hurling match and died of SADS on the 5th August 2022 in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Greyhound Stadia are aiming to help raise funds over the weekend of the 31st March – Monday 3rd April which will go directly to the foundation to support the aims of the foundation. Galway have dedicated Saturday 1st April as their night to support the charity and all fans are asked to wear their jerseys in honour of Dillon over that weekend and donate what they can either at the stadium or online. The hashtag JerseysAtTheDogs will be used to create awareness online and help to spread the word.

GAA Fans can also be in with a chance to bid for a signed County Jersey kindly organised by Galway County Board.

Commenting on The Jerseys At The Dogs fundraising initiative, Dan Quirke, Dillon Quirke Foundation said: “We are delighted to be a part of this initiative. It’s a great opportunity to work together towards something that has so much potential to make a difference to young people nationwide. The support to date from GAA fans and general public has been outstanding, and now with the help of Greyhound Racing Fans, we have the opportunity to raise additional funds to reach the goals of the foundation”.

Additional Information:

Full details can be found www.grireland.ie/jerseysatthedogs

Jerseys at the Dogs will take place nationwide from Friday 31st March – Monday 3rd April.

Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) claims 100 young lives each year in Ireland and the foundation was created with the aim of raising awareness and setting up a screening programme which will screen every player (both male and female) from 12 years of age upwards.

Participating venues include:

Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium (Dublin)

Dundalk Stadium

Enniscorthy Greyhound Stadium

Newbridge Greyhound Stadium

Kilcohan Park Greyhound Stadium (Waterford)

Curraheen Park Greyhound Stadium (Cork)

Clonmel Greyhound Stadium

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium (Tralee)

Limerick Greyhound Stadium

Galway Greyhound Stadium

Mullingar Greyhound Stadium