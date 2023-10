County Minor A Hurling Final, Oranmore Maree v Clarinbridge

Join us for the live online stream of the County Minor A Hurling Final between Oranmore Maree and Clarinbridge, starting at 12 noon this Sunday, with commentary provided by the dynamic duo of Darren Kelly and Cyril Farrell. The action unfolds at Pearse Stadium, so be sure to tune in.