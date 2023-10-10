Galway Bay FM

10 October 2023

County Minor A and B Football Finals to take place this weekend.

Galway GAA has confirmed that the Sweeney Oil County Minor A and B Finals will take place this weekend.

The A Football Final between Tuam Stars and Claregalway will be played in Tuam Stadium on Saturday next and will throw in at 4.30pm.

For Tuam, they are looking to win the Minor A Title for the first time since 1983 when they Beat Mervue by 0-10 to 1-5

 

Claregalway are back in the County Final after losing last year’s decider to Maigh Cuilinn.

Their last success came in 2021 when they beat Corofin by 2-12 to 2-9.

 

Meanwhile, the B Final between St James and Mountbellew/Moylough will be held in Corofin on Sunday and will throw in at 1pm.

The last time these sides met was in 2018. A game that Mountbellew/Moylough won by 3-9 to 0-9. 

All Match Reports – Connacht Tribune

 

 

 

 

